Police blotter for Feb. 24

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Virgilio B. Santiago, 44, of 168 Wolcott St., Waterbury, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Laura Cournoyer, 51, of 202 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with second degree larceny.
- Wendy Pritt, 43, of 27 Higgins St., Terrvyille, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Jeremy Boudreau, 37, of 200 Terryville Ave., Apt: 1A, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with interfering with an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, and first degree criminal trespass.
- Desmond A. Mighty, 27, of 8 Landing Dr., Windsor, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for less than 0.5 ounces of marijuana, distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school, and illegal possession near a school.
- Mario Pagnotta, 56, of 100 Harrison St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Maria A. Rodriguez, 45, of 59 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Michael S. Zmijewski, 46, of 24 Holt St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Eric R. Ferris, 27, of 102 Rdge Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Indina Mack, 21, of 95 Main St., Terryville, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with a 911 call, disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Dennis Y. Aponte-Rivera, 19, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Maria Vega, 57, of 76 Mountain View Ave., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Dustyn Griffin, 19, of 26 Westchester Dr., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Calvin Nickerson, 38, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with criminal violation of protective order nonthreatening, first degree criminal trespass, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of narcotics, carrying a gun without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol/ revolver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Hector Rivera, 22, of 16 Woodard Dr., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, first degree trespass, second degree criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Raymond Kotulski, 37, of 580 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics.
- Edwin M. Lopez, 53, of 47 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment.
- Eric Boughton, 49, of 128 Stonycrest Dr., Meriden, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with second degree sexual assault through consent and risk of injury to a minor.
- Rose L. Gilhooly, 19, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, and second degree failure to appear.
- Patrick J. Wegner, 39, of 34 Huyshope Ave., Hartford, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with criminal attempt of third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.
- Kelly Chambers, 38, of 440 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Justin S. Macdougall, 19, of 23 Pleasant Ave., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with interfering with an officer and criminal attempt of illegal manufacture, distribution, and sale.
- Edgar Quituisaca, 28, of 1531 East Main St., second floor, Waterbury, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with driving in a right hand lane, and operation while under the influence.
- Jose Molina, 18, of 79 Tremont St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license, restricted turns fail signal, illegal possession of narcotics, and illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana.
- Johnny Ortiz-Nunez, 32, of 79 Tremont St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana and possession of less than five ounces of marijuana.