Obituaries: Anna Irene Thiery

Anna Irene Thiery died at Countryside Manor on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

She was born on May 5, 1916, the daughter of the late Simon and Ksenia (Scheptor) Sahno.

She is survived by her granddaughter Dawn Poland Mendez of Bristol, and grandson Thomas R. Poland of Homer, Alaska; her sisters Stella Bargiel, Honie Henderson and Helen Hosey. She also leaves her great-grandchildren Annie Mendez, Emily Chittenden, Molly Goodine, Joshua Poland, Adam Ramadanovic, Liza and Scarlet Then; her great-great-grandchildren Andrew Chittenden, Joshua Poland Jr., Savannah Poland, Sydney Ramadanovic and Adelena Ramadanovic and several nieces and nephews.

Anna was pre-deceased by her loving husband Harold E. Thiery, her daughter Shirley A. Poland, her granddaughter Lisa Poland Rupp, five brothers and two sisters.

Anna’s life was devoted completely to her family, from school and sporting activities to driving lessons, weddings and the births of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was the one constant in her family’s life stories.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol on Tuesday February 28, 2017 at 10AM. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Anna’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com