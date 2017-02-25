Obituaries: Stanislaw Kiszka

Stanislaw Kiszka, 91, of Bristol, husband of Stefania (Piech) Kiszka, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at his home. Stanislaw was born in Piatkowa, Poland on November 4, 1925 and was the son of the late John and Maria Kiszka. He was a longtime Bristol resident, retired from Wallace Barnes and a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Stanley enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and was very active with the church. Besides his wife, Stanislaw is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Joseph and Lorraine Kiszka and John Kiszka; a daughter: Danuta Groszek; five grandchildren: Tyler and Ashley Kiszka, Jennifer D’Esopo and her husband David, Victoria Kiszka and Mark Groszek; two great-grandsons: Matthew and Ryan D’Esopo. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Madelyn Kiszka; and three brothers: Jozef and Eugieniusz Kiszka and Edward Zaborski. Funeral services will be held on Monday (February 27, 2017) 9 AM at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol at 10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday between 3 and 5 PM. Please visit Stanislaw’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

