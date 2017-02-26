Task force to hold annual HIV Educational Forum

On Wednesday, April 26, the Bristol Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS will hold its annual HIV Educational Forum. This annual professional education day will offer workshops on “Medication-assisted Treatment and Benefits for Patients with HIV, Working with Clients/Patients on the LGBTQ Spectrum and the Rise in Sexually Transmitted Disease Infections and What We Can Do.”

A press release from the task force said, “With the rise in opiate addiction and heroin use, it is important to look at the potential for rapid increase in HIV infection rates and ensuring that social service providers and medical staff continue to give strong prevention messages and to offer testing to those at risk. Applications have been submitted for CCB and NASW continuing education credits.”

The forum is being held at the Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. in Room no. 2 on the ground floor. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the day will end at 3 p.m. A light breakfast and catered lunch will be provided. Tickets are $25 and include meals.

The Task Force includes a broad group of individuals and agencies all of whom recognize the seriousness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its effects locally. They meet monthly to address local concerns and to plan prevention efforts.