The Exchange Club of Bristol is sponsoring a trip to Foxwoods Resort Casino & Outlets on Saturday, March 11. Meet at the Middle Street Commuter Lot by Aldi in Bristol. Help support the Bristol Parent & Child Care Center at Bristol Hospital. The cost of the tickets are $30, which gets you a full buffet, and $20 in slot play.

For tickets contact Dianna Tack at diane_1020@sbcglobal.net or call (860)604-6095. If you prefer to pay by credit or debit card, contact Jason Fields at jgfields@att.net .