Obituaries: Bernadette Collin

Bernadette “Bernie” Collin, 69, of Bristol passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 25, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of Henry Collin and the mother of the late Henry T. Collin who passed on January 4, 2017.

Bernadette was born on May 13, 1947, in Ft. Kent, ME one of 15 children to Thomas and Rose (Raymond) Theriault and has lived in Bristol for most of her life. She was retired after many years with Pratt & Whitney where she was an inspector. She and her husband enjoyed camping and were members of the Happy Wanderers Camping Group. Bernadette enjoyed the simple pleasures in life including watching game shows on TV.

Besides her husband, she leaves her daughter Marsha Torvinen and her husband Dennis of Bristol, grandchildren Makayla and Skylar Torvinen and Brandi Hoge all of Bristol; siblings Lorena, Madeline, Marie, Sylvia, Diane, Rita, Gilman, Melvin, Norman and Bill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her son, she was predeceased by siblings Lorelda, Rosaire and Oda.

Bernadette’s funeral will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Bernadette’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.