Obituaries: Harold R. Johnson

Harold R. Johnson, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Village Green of Bristol.

Harold was born on June 13, 1941 in Bristol, a son of the late Walter S. and Hannah L. (Stevenson) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a retired Certified Water Filtration Technician for the City of Bristol’s Water Department for 35 years. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, an avid hunter, fisherman & a lifelong member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club.

He is survived by his daughters, Maria Licitra of Bristol and Rosalie Maurizio of FL; his grandson Donte; his brothers, William P. Johnson of Oakville and George Johnson of Bristol and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol on Thursday March 2, 2017 from 5 PM until 7 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7 PM. The burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help offset funeral expenses, may be made to: The Harold R. Johnson Memorial Fund, C/O Webster Bank, 150 Main St. Bristol, CT 06010.

