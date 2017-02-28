Obituaries: Ned L. Michaud

Ned L. Michaud, 74, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at The Pines. Ned was born in Eagle Lake, ME on May 26, 1942 and was a son of the late Gilbert and Isabelle (Roy) Michaud. Ned was a longtime Bristol resident and retired from Pratt & Whitney. Ned enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, fishing, hunting and spending his time with his family. Ned is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Melissa and Javier Perez, of Naugatuck; a son: Frank Michaud, of New Britain; his companion: Jean Blanchard, of Bristol; seven brothers and six sisters-in-law: John and Joyce, Jim and Bridgette, Fred and Sharon, Maurice and Chin, Mark and Sylvia, Gilbert and Joceyln and Roy Michaud; five sisters and two brothers-in-law: Nancy Brion, Maryann and Jim Bianchi, Frances Linsley, Rita Mundy and Alice and Jim Chamberlain; two grandchildren: Isabella and Javier Perez, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. He was pre deceased by two brothers: David and Lawrence Michaud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (March 4, 2017) 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Ned’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

