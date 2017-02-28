Obituaries: Russell E. Therrien

Russell E. Therrien, 87, of Bristol, husband of Phyllis (Caputo) Therrien, died February 24. He was born in Bristol on January 3, 1930, the son of the late Emile Therrien and Josephine (Riccio) Therrien, and lived in Bristol his entire life. He was a graduate of Bristol High School, and worked at Bristol Hospital for 34 years in various departments, and as supervisor of general services, and was a member of St. Joseph Church. Russell enjoyed listening to music, trips to the beach and was completely devoted to his family. Besides his wife of 62 years, he is survived by two daughters, Leslie Ruggerio and Gigi Barnard, both of Bristol, a son, Louis Therrien of Bristol, and a son, Michael Therrien and wife, Jill, his grandchildren Marisa Barnard, Eric, Sydney, and Kacie Therrien, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robert and his brothers, Raymond and Robert Therrien. The family would like to thank Dr. Margarita Reyes, Bristol Hospital Hospice and staff, especially the nurses Eileen, Katie, Suzanne and nurse’s aide, Rebecca, for their incredible care, love and support.

His funeral will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.