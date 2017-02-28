Obituaries: Ruth Marie Bates

Ruth Marie Bates, 53, of Bristol, CT was unexpectedly called back from heaven

February 25th, 2017. Ruthie was born on March 28th 1964 in Hartford CT.

Ruthie was fond of travel especially to NYC and different beach locals. She also loved trying different foods and restaurants as well as cooking. Her greatest joys came from caring for others. For over 25 years Ruthie touched the lives of countless group home clients whom she treated like her own family. Ruthie also loved animals and had a bevy of different pets throughout her life. Ruthie’s greatest love and sense of accomplishment came from her two sons, Kyle and Michael Bates. The birth of her grandson, Caleb, gave Ruth great purpose these last two years. She spent every available second spoiling her first grandchild.

Ruthie is survived by her loving husband Kyle Bates Sr; Her son Kyle Bates Jr.; her son Michael bates and daughter-in-law Liz Fortin and their son Caleb Ruthie’s little Boof. Also, Ruth was survived by her mother and father Marie Blandino and Frank Fazio Sr.; her brother Frank Fazio Jr; her sister, Natalena Fantozzi and her daughter Isabella along with numerous other in–laws, nieces and nephews including Loren Stidum. Ruth was also survived by her biological father James Rust

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday March 3, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00PM with a memorial service to follow.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com