Bristol TEC holding open house on March 9

Bristol Technical Education Center is holding an open house on Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The school is open to students in grades 11 to 12 as well as post graduate adult students.

Applications are now being accepted for 2017-18.

Tour the building, visit technology areas, talk with teachers, and observe students performing trade demonstrations.

The student council will be holding a pasta supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults are $10, students $8, and children age 5 and under eat for free. Italian bread is $2.50.

BTEC is at 431 Minor St., Bristol.

For more information, call (860) 584-8433 or email, Darlene.arestadasilva@ct.gov