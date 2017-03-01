Miscellaneous listings, starting March 3

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

OTHER

SINGLES FIRST FRIDAY. Held by Social Connections. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the evening with other singles. Live music. Light hors d’oeuvres, wine or beer for $3. Admission is $15. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

BRISTOL

MOSES DUNBAR EXHIBIT. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Temporary exhibit about Moses Dunbar, who lived during the American Revolution. Find out why he was hanged in 1777. Bristol History Room, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2017

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

BRISTOL

ARTIST RECEPTION FOR ASHLEY LODOVICO. 4 to 6 p.m. Water color paintings. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Free admission. Refreshments.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

BRISTOL

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM: HISTORY OF WOMEN IN THE CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE. 1 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. (860) 584-7787 ext.2023.

PLAINVILLE

CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK’S DAY. 2 p.m. Traditional Irish fiddler player Deirdre McMorrow and guitarist/ vocalist Paul Pender. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

BRISTOL

‘TAKE THIS PLAY OFF.’ Social Medication Education for Student-Athletes. 7 p.m. Presented by Tom Pincince of Central Connecticut State Universe. Bristol Central High School auditorium, Wolcott Street, Bristol. Open to all middle school and high school students and their parents. Free.

OTHER

INTERVIEWING 101. 2 p.m. Career workshop. Tunxis Community College, 700 Building, Library Room 7-222, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Register. skapros@tunxis.edu

MARCH 9, MARCH 25

PLAINVILLE

MARCH MOVIE. Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. Film based on the bestselling novel of the same name by M.L. Stedman about a lighthouse keeper and his wife who raise a baby they rescued from a drifting row boat in Western Australia. Plainville Public Library auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with old and new friends. Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Wear your green for St. Patrick’s Day. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese provided. Bristol Historical Society,98 Summer St., Bristol. Pre-register. Adults only. $5. When mailing requests, write Color Craze on the outside of the envelope. Mail to BHS, PO Box 1393, Bristol CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309. In case of inclement weather, check website or call society.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN 2017 GRAD PARTY FUND RAISER. For Bristol Central High School. Leave Bristol Central upper parking lot at 4 p.m. Leave Mohegan Sun at 11:15 p.m. $35 per person (21-plus) includes round trip bus transportation, $15 toward food/or free buffet, and $10 bet match. 50/50 raffle held on the way to the casino. Make checks payable to BCHS Grad Party 2017. reeddoreen@yahoo.com, (860) 302-3337.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congegation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entries can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menu. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

WENDELL COPELAND OF PLAINVILLE. Photography exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.