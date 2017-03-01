Obituaries, Obituaries

Linda Carney

Linda Carney, 72, of Bristol, died on Monday (February 27, 2017) from a long battle with cancer.  Linda was a longtime Bristol resident and retired from Gems Sensor after 15 years of service.  She leaves a brother: Eugene Daigle; nine sisters: Barbara Daigle, Frances Pelletier, Susan Oakes, Carol Gariano, Paula Voisine, Debbie Cannon, Bonnie Landry, Patty Jandreau, and Trina Caron; and several nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by a brother, Lonnie Daigle.    Relatives and friends may visit at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (March 6, 2017) between 1 and 2 PM with a funeral service following the visitation starting at 2 PM.  Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.  In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045.  Please visit Linda’s memorial tribute at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

