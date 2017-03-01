Obituaries: Linda Carney

Linda Carney, 72, of Bristol, died on Monday (February 27, 2017) from a long battle with cancer. Linda was a longtime Bristol resident and retired from Gems Sensor after 15 years of service. She leaves a brother: Eugene Daigle; nine sisters: Barbara Daigle, Frances Pelletier, Susan Oakes, Carol Gariano, Paula Voisine, Debbie Cannon, Bonnie Landry, Patty Jandreau, and Trina Caron; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Lonnie Daigle. Relatives and friends may visit at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (March 6, 2017) between 1 and 2 PM with a funeral service following the visitation starting at 2 PM. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Linda’s memorial tribute at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

