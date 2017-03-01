Obituaries: Sanchirico

Marie (Raffanello) Sanchirico, 78, of Bristol, widow of John A. Sanchirico, Sr., died on Monday (February 27, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Marie was born in Bristol on December 13, 1938 and was a daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Mola) Raffanello. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School. She worked for a period of time at Hildreth Press and Cigna before retiring. Marie was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children, a devoted wife to her beloved husband John and the heart and soul of her family. Her love knew no boundaries. Besides the company of family and friends her greatest joy was caring for and spending precious time with her granddaughter, Katherine. She adored the ocean and built many a drip-sand castle during long summer days on her favorite Cape Cod beach. Marie is survived by her two sons: John Sanchirico and his wife Nancy, of Bristol, and Michael Sanchirico and his partner, Matthew Berg, of Cos Cob; her special granddaughter, Katherine Sanchirico; a sister, Catherine Perna & her husband Nick of Ridgefield; a sister-in-law: Isabelle Pingree and late husband David, of Providence, RI; nephews Nicholas Perna & his family, of Redwood City, CA, William Zachary, of New York, NY; nieces: Amy Perna, of San Francisco, CA, and Amanda Pingree, of Lausanne, Switzerland and numerous cousins. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Sheriden Woods, for the professional, kind and loving care they provided to Marie over the last two years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (March 4, 2017 at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Marie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

