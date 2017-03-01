Obituaries: Tammy Pickering

Tammy Pickering, 50, of Waterbury, former Terryville resident, passed away February 20, 2017 at St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury.

Tammy was born June 27, 1966 in Bristol, CT. She was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church.

She is survived by her partner, James Sidella of Waterbury; her sons, Michael Michaud and his companion Courtney Stevens of Bristol, Ryan Michaud and his fiancée Lizzy Douglas of Simsbury, Dylan Michaud and his fiancée Chelsea Bright of Bristol; her daughter, Missy Reek and her wife Monique Campbell of Bristol; her brothers, James Brainard of Terryville, Gerald Brainard of Terryville, Richard Pickering of PA; her sister, Bonnie Yanoska of Plymouth; her grandchildren, Mia, Skylar, Ryan Jr., and Leigha, she also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday March 11, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00PM.

