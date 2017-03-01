Sen. Martin learns about St. Matthews program

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) Feb. 24 visited St. Matthews School in Bristol to learn about a new pilot program the school is rolling out. The School Resiliency Program developed by Fortunate Blessings is intended to give both teachers and students tools to help them deal with stress and trauma they may face throughout their lifetimes.

“It’s wonderful to see the school begin a program that will help school staff and students when it comes to managing stress,” Martin said, according to a press release from his office. “Children come to school to learn, but we all know that disruptive influences in a child’s life can make it more difficult for them to focus and can result in bad behavior. We all have to learn skills to deal with the stress in our lives and it’s great to see St. Matthews take an active role in helping children learn these skills, while also providing teachers with techniques that may be new to them, as well.”

The School Resilience Program uses a methodology called PLAYshop that integrates into the physical education curriculum, explained the press release. The program is intended for children of all ages, and exercises can be chosen based on the age and developments of the students.

For more information on the School Resiliency Program, contact Daniel Reese, Chief Financial Officer of Fortunate Blessings at (860) 567-8801.