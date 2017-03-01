Senior listings, starting March 3

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

BRISTOL

DOWNSIZING AND MAKING THE MOST OF YOUR TRANSITION. 10:30 a.m. Donna Finocchiaro, owner and operator of Organized East of the River, will address preparing a home to allow for maximum mobility and safety. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Register. (860) 584-7895.

SOUTHINGTON

MAKING NUTRITIONAL MEALS ON A BUDGET. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. (860) 628-0947.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

BRISTOL

ATTORNEY STEPHEN ALLAIRE OF ALLAIRE ELDER LAW WILL SPEAK. 2 p.m. Sponsored Advocates for Bristol Seniors. VA benefits; home care for loved ones, the preservation of assets, future long-term care needs, Connecticut Homecare Program for Elders; changes in Medicaid; powers of attorney; living will; HIPAA forms; residential housing options; dementia; hospice; community resources. There will be opportunity for questions. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. Free. Reservations necessary. Refreshments. (860) 584-7895.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.