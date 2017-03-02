Obituaries: Cecile Beaudoin

Cecile (Desjardins) Beaudoin, 93, of Bristol, widow of Ernest Beaudoin, died on Wednesday (March 1, 2017) at Countryside Manor. Cecile was born on August 11, 1923 in Canada and was a daughter of the late Eugene and Julie (Laplante) Desjardins. She was raised and married in Quebec before moving with her family to Bristol in the 1960’s. She went to work for several years at Triple A Springs in Bristol and she was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol. Cecile is survived by her five children: Andre Beaudoin of Bristol, Louise Jensen and husband, Allen, of Ocala, FL, Gilles Beaudoin of Bristol, Pierre Beaudoin and wife, Lisa, of Bristol, and Nicole Hurlburt and husband, Bruce, of Belmont, NC; her two adored grandchildren: Sara Ryder and husband, Will, and Brandon Beaudoin; a great-grandson, Aiden Ryder; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Lucien and a sister, Lucienne. The family thanks her Countryside Man or nurses Audrey and Arek for their kind care of their mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (March 6, 2017) at 11:30 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 10 and 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Cecile’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

