Obituaries: Norma D. Fuller

Norma D. (Dubay) Fuller, 87, of Bristol, widow of Howard E. Fuller, died on Thursday (March 2, 2017) at Countryside Manor. Norma was born in Hartford on August 2, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Maxime and Melissa (Pelletier) Dubay. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of St. Ann Grammar School and Bristol High School. She went to work for Bristol Convalescent Home and then Bristol Hospital before retiring. She was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Ann Church, Bristol where she was a member and past vice-president of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. She was also a member of La Rencontre, member and past-president of the Zbikowski Post PLAV Ladies Auxiliary, and she was active with Al-Anon. She and Howard enjoyed square dancing and she enjoyed taking trips with her friends after Howard’s death. Norma is survived by a son: Gary Fuller of Bristol; five daughters: Linda Lubrico of Bristol, Sharon Bryant and husband, James, of New Britain, Rachael Fuller of Bristol, Gail Burger and husband, Dave, of Amenia, NY, Lisa Hough, and husband, Rick, of Deleon Springs, FL, and her “adopted daughter” : Laura Laperuta of Bristol; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a grandson, Eric Burger, her daughter-in-law: Cathy Fuller, and a son-in-law: Larry Lubrico. The family thanks the staff of Countryside Manor for their kind care of Norma. Funeral services will be held on Monday (March 7, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 4 and 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Norma’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

