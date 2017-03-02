Obituaries: Roland L. Oracschewski

Roland L. Oraschewsky, 84, of Bristol, husband of Maria (Hofer) Oraschewsky passed peacefully at home Wednesday March 1, 2017.

Roland was born March 6, 1932 in Latvia, his family struggled with the history of Europe at the time, finally sponsored by the Lutheran Church to migrate to Bristol after the war.

Roland was an electrical service engineer, pre-computers innovating and servicing machines of industry. He was an avid outdoorsman, extreme skier and loved cross country motorcycling.

Besides his wife, Maria of 59 years he is survived by his son, Peter and his wife Jean, his grandsons, Michael and his wife Liana, Koyla, Andreas and his wife Claire, Alex, and James; his great grandsons Logan and Cort. He is also survived by his sisters, Wally and Margit and niece Benita. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tamara.

Funeral services will be held 10:00AM on Monday March 6, 2017 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, 34 Fairview Ave., Terryville, CT 06786