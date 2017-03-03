Obituaries: Eleanor Bozek

Eleanor (Gorski) Bozek, 90, widow of Dr. Jerome J. Bozek, formerly of Bristol, died on Thursday, Feb. 23.

She was born in New Britain on Dec. 31, 1929 to the late Leon and Pauline Gorski.

Eleanor is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Jerome J. and Rita Bozek Jr., of Annandale, VA, Kenneth L. Bozek, of Nashua, NH; sister: Florence Chotkowski, of Newington; three grandchildren: Richard Bozek, James Bozek, Darcy Bozek; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was pre-deceased by her brother: Henry Gorski; and sister: Pauline Wysocki. Funeral services for Eleanor will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Eleanor’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com