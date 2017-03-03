Obituaries: George L. Snow

George L. Snow, 83 of Bristol, died on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

George was born on May 31, 1933 in Meriden, CT a son of the late Lynward and Ella (Matthews) Snow.

Mr. Snow was a US Army veteran and was a retired computer program analyst for UTC.

He was a loving husband and father, who is survived by his wife Jill (Carpenter) Snow of Bristol; his son and daughter-in-law, Dwain E. and JoAnn Snow of Plymouth; his daughter and son-in-law, Ellen J. and Michael Russo of Bristol; his grandchildren, Eric Marin, Serena Snow-Paroski, Kyle Snow, Geena Russo, Valerie Russo, Nicole Gesner and Cassandra Doyon; four great-grandchildren; his son-in-law Jeffrey Doyan; his sister-in-law Elaine Fusco and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Karen Snow Doyon and his three brothers, Walter, Robert and William Snow.

Funeral services with military honors will be held directly at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol on Monday March 6, 2017 at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Francis Foundation Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, 95 Woodland St. 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105.

To leave an online message of condolences, share a memory or photo, please visit George’s page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com