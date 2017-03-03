Police blotter for March 3

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Alex Robles, 24, of 509 Paddock Ave., Meriden, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with operation while under the influence, speeding and restricted turns fail signal.
- Agustine Garcia, 41, of 286 Chapman St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with second degree threatening, intimidating a witness and second degree harassment.
- Michael Bingham, 41, of 6 Deerfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Derrick Ware, 20, of 298 Park St., Hartford, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening and second degree harassment.
- Javier Ortiz, 34, of 138 Putnam St., Hartford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint requests, operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Gary D. Levesque, 37, of 32 Acadia Heights, Van Buren, Maine, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear, sixth degree larceny ,and interfering with an officer.
- Cheri C. Watkins, 32, of 104 Greenwood St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Steven Boucino, 76, of 123 Miller St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with operation while under the influence and following too close.
- Dennis Y. Aponte-Rivera, 19, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Joshua M. Jackson, 20, of 402 Nott St., Wethersfield, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle by a minor with an elevated blood alcohol content.
- Orenda Busha, 41, of 440 Park St., Apt: 3, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession.
- Jessica M. Bessette, 27, of 111 North Pond St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. Feb. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Keith Gainey, 28, of 187 Surrey Dr., Apt: 60, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Francis Bedrosian, 24, of 57 Apple Stree Hill, New Britain, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with no insurance and operation while under the influence.
- Russell D. Sears, 54, of 55 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Richard Paradise, 39, of 42 Ingraham St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Justin C. Cullen, 35, of 14 Railroad Ave., Southington, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Marlene D. Shepard, 47, of 516 Farmington Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Ryan Cruz, 22, of 3190 Parma Dr., Deltona, Fla., was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence and use of improper high beams, red lights and flashing lights.
- Clinton R. Damboise, 41, of 33 Shanty Lane, Belgrade, Maine, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with second degree robbery and third degree larceny.
- Todd Pinette, 39, of 44 Adna Rd., Apt. C3, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Christopher Thompson, 27, of 36 Birge Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Alex Railford, 24, of 353 Park St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer, sixth degree larceny and tampering with or fabricating.
- Michael C. Jefferson, 35, of 96 Haig Ave., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Israel O. Serrano, 48, of 2802 Hideway Lane, Valrico, Fla., was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to comply with fingerprint requests, and second degree threatening.
- Wissam Aljahmi, 21, of 1 Divinity St., Apt. 3D, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with conspiracy to commit illegal manufacture, distribution and sale, conspiracy to commit sale/possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a prohibited place, four counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale and four counts of sale/possession with the intent to sell within 1500 feet of a prohibited place.
- Ibrahim Mawr, 23, of 124 Overlook Ave., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with carry and sale of a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit illegal manufacture, distribution and sale, conspiracy to commit sale/possession within 1,500 feet of a prohibited place, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale and conspiracy.
- Kevin M. Pinette, 46, of 81 Mines Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Hussain M. Almontaser, 29, of 298 Tremont St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution, and sale.
- Kivan M. Diaz, 18, of 70 Boardman St., Apt. B8, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Johnny C. Perez, 21, of 44 Rosemont Ave., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with second degree sexual assault through consent, risk of injury to a minor, sixth degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia for less than five ounces of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.