Special council meeting slated for March 13 to discuss Centre Square proposal from hospital

There will be a Special City Council Meeting to be held on Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 111 North Main Street, Bristol, Connecticut. The future of Centre Square and Bristol Hospital’s interest in the property is the only item on the agenda.

The agenda, according to the city’s website, is as follows:

Presentation by Bristol Hospital Incorporated regarding its offer to purchase a portion of City owned property known as Centre Square at Main Street and Riverside Avenue. Public Participation. To convene into Executive Session to discuss an offer to purchase a portion of City owned property known as Centre Square at Main Street and Riverside Avenue by Bristol Hospital Incorporated, and to take any action as necessary. To reconvene into Public Session to discuss and take any action as necessary regarding an offer to purchase a portion of City owned property known as Centre Square at Main Street and Riverside Avenue by Bristol Hospital Incorporated. To adjourn.