Fire report for March 3

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Feb. 17

Riverside Ave. and Blakeslee St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Subway, 45 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Feb. 18

Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

46 Round Hill Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Shaws Drive and Oakland Street, power line down.

70 Knoll St., power line down.

Stafford Avenue and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

12 Hurley Commons, lock-out.

19 South St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Feb. 19

Applewood Restaurant, 820 Farmington Ave., steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke.

Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Feb. 20

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Feb. 21

23 Fair St, smoke detector activation, no fire.

CVS, 81 North St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

98 Vance Dr., lock-in.

Feb. 22

Fireside Lane and Candlewood Drive, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Healthtrax, 842 Clark Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Savers, 657 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

40 Matthews St., lock-out.

16 Britton Rd., power line down.

35 Boardman St., smoke or odor removal.

Feb. 23

Bleachers, 300 Middle St., overheated motor.

Pinecrest Apartments, 288 Pine St., motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

25 Winterberry Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

74 Park St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

45 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

607 North Main St., system malfunction, other.

Feb. 24

371 Emmett St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Margerie Street and Emmett Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.