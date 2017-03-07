ESPN sponsors Make-A-Wish gala

Make-A-Wish Connecticut will celebrate its Evening of Wishes Gala on Saturday, March 25 in the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville. Guests are invited to join in an evening of dinner, music, dancing and auction excitement, all to benefit the Connecticut chapter and support its mission to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. This year, Make-A-Wish will celebrate its partnership with presenting Sponsors and National Partners, WWE and ESPN.

WWE has announced that in conjunction with the Evening of Wishes Gala, WWE Superstars will be present for guests to meet and for a special Wish Celebration. Among these VIP guests are WWE Superstars Lana and Big Show, and Monday Night Raw announcer, Corey Graves.

ESPN has also announced special talent to be present for the evening; Chris Connelly, reporter, essayist, and host of ESPN’s “My Wish” Series will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, sharing anecdotes and the incredible journeys of wish kids throughout the years.

This year’s gala is a black-tie optional affair and will start at 6 p.m.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or for more information, visit CT.WISH.ORG/GALA or call 877-203-WISH.