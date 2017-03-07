Nominees sought for annual youth awards

The City of Bristol will be celebrating the 25th annual Youth Service Recognition Day on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the City Council Meeting. The Mayor and The Bristol Youth Commission will be hosting a ceremony to proudly recognize youth who have given exceptional volunteer service to their community. The Bristol Youth Commission is accepting nominations of Bristol youth and youth groups who have made a meaningful contribution to their school, a service agency, and the community.

Forms must be filled out by an adult who supervised or benefited from the volunteer service.

You can make an Individual Youth Nomination or a youth group nomination.

Selections will be made based on exceptional volunteer service, above and beyond the call of duty.

Nominations should be submitted to the Bristol Youth Services’ office no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 24.

The selected youth and his/her family will be invited to attend a recognition ceremony sponsored by the City of Bristol on May 9 at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m.

Mail your nomination to Bristol Youth Services Attention: YOUTH COMMISSION, 51 High St., Bristol, CT 06010 or fax to: (860) 314-4689.

For more information, contact Eileen McNulty at Bristol Youth Services, (860)314-4690.