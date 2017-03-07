Obituaries: Buddenae ‘Buddy’ Smith Toussaint

Buddenae “Buddy” Smith Toussaint, 89, of Farmington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday morning, March 2, 2017. She was the beloved wife of Gaston Toussaint.

Buddy was born in Groton, VT on February 23, 1928, daughter of the late Gerald and Gladys Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She retired from nursing after many years caring for others.

Devoted to her family, she is survived by her husband of 68 years, her 4 sons, Paul Toussaint (Faye) of Bristol, Jon Toussaint (Lori) of Middletown, Jeff Toussaint (Darlene) of Farmington and Jim Toussaint (Marilyn) of Brockville, Canada; brother Ralph Smith of Southington; grandchildren, Jake, Matthew, Heather, Sean, Tyler, Kevin, Kyley, Jesse and Christopher; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Buddy was predeceased by her son David Toussaint and her brothers, Dwight (Buster), Gerald Jr., Grover and sister Jean.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to her wonderful caregivers.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 (alz.org/ct). To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Buddy’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.