Obituaries: Gerald Grabowy

Grabowy, Gerald “Jerry” C., 41, of Canton, husband of Tatiana (Koczak) Grabowy, unexpectedly passed away March 1, 2017. Born on April 12, 1975 in Bristol, CT, he was a son of Leon and Irene (Putko) Grabowy. Besides his wife and parents, Jerry is survived by his greatest accomplishments in life, his children: Madison, Alyssa, Julia, and Tyler; his brother Mark, sister-in-law Monica and their sons; plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. After graduating Bryant College in 1997, Jerry traveled throughout the US competing as a semi-professional jet skier. He was also an avid golfer and loved the water, spending time fishing and boating. Most recently, Jerry worked for Verathon, Inc. as a Territory Manager. A funeral mass will be held at 11am at St. Stanislaus church in Bristol on Monday, March 6. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grabowy Children’s Memorial Fund either by mail or in person – TD Bank, 414 Broad Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

