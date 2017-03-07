Obituaries: Sandra Ann Schnell

Sandra Ann Schnell, 69, of Bristol, loving wife of Phillip Andrew Schnell, passed away on vacation, on Tuesday (February 28, 2017) with her husband by her side. Sandra was born on May 16, 1947 to the late Bruno and Stella (Adamczyk) LeClair. After graduating high school Sandra spent her career working with the school lunch program. When Sandra wasn’t working she loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She loved to spend every moment she could with them. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Paul and Serena Barrette, of Plainville; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Kim and Krzysztof Kosiorek, New Britain, Jodee and Christian Adams, of Harrisburg, NC; and five grandchildren: Ashlee, Meagan, Brandon, Joshua, and Jakub. Funeral services for Sandra will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 11 AM on Thursday (March 9, 2017). Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home between 5 and 8 PM on Wednesday (March 8, 2017). Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals, 122 Ave of Industry, Waterbury, CT 06705. Please visit Sandra’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

