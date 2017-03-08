Imagine Nation gets $10,000 grant

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center announced it has received a grant award of $10,000 from the J. Walton Bissell Foundation.

The grant will allow Imagine Nation to expand their reach and strengthen their mission of developing inquisitive and imaginative lifelong learners by providing hands-on learning opportunities to children in the Greater Hartford area.

“This wonderful grant opportunity gives us the opportunity to broaden our reach to make our educational early learning programs more accessible to children and families from Hartford. “We are appreciative of the J. Walton Bissell Foundation for their continued generous support.” Coral Richardson, director, said in a press release.

With this funding museum educators will provide outreach programs to designated elementary schools and The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford. The grant will also provide library passes to the nine Hartford library branches, offering discounted admission to Imagine Nation for children and families.