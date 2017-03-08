Kids listings, starting March 10

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

BRISTOL

STORYTELLER MERIS PALMER. 10 a.m. Children in the audience participate in the storytelling experience. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Co-sponsored by the Bristol School Readiness Council. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN LANGUAGE STORY TIME. 10:30 a.m., 8 to 15 months. 11 a.m., 16 to 24 months. Stacy from Einsign will lead the story time that incorporates basic sign language. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Space limited. (860) 793-1450.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

TRAIN CONDUCTORS FROM THE RAILROAD MUSEUM OF NEW ENGLAND VISIT. 10 a.m. Train stories, electric train sets. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2021

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

MISS MORGAN FROM THE NEW ENGLAND CAROUSEL MUSEUM. 10 a.m. Merry-go-round stories. Carousel crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS LEARN TO SWIM. Held by Plainville Recreation Department. 9 a.m. Saturdays for seven weeks. For ages 6 months and up. Plainville High School pool, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. $25. (860) 747-6022.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

NOW thru APRIL 6

PLAINVILLE

OPEN GYM AT RECREATION DEPARTMENT. Thursdays, 5 to 6:45 p.m. For ages 3 to 7. Supervised gym activity, jump house. Plainville Recreation Department, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $25 for six weeks. (860) 747-6022.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

PLAY AND LEARN GROUPS. 10 to 11 a.m. Families meet other parents and children age 5 or younger. Early learning activities to help children develop school readiness skills prior to entering kindergarten. The Parent and Child Center, 9 Prospect St., Bristol. Free. Only open to Bristol families with children ages 5 and younger.

STORIES, SONGS, SENSORY PLAY. 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Babies hear stories, music, and meet other babies. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES & TALES. Mondays, 10 a.m. For children 2 to 5 p.m. Stories, finger plays, action rhymes, and stretches. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children

WIGGLE AND READ. 11 a.m. For all ages. Shake, shimmy, dance. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

RAMBUNCTIOUS READERS. 6:30 p.m. For children 3 years and older. Singing, dancing, laughs. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

GOING SOLO. 3:45 p.m. Foster independence as children experience story time without a parent. No grown-ups allowed. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

1 BOOK, 1 CRAFT. 2 p.m. Read and hear stories and make a craft that brings the story to life. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children