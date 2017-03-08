Music listings, starting March 10

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. City Sports Grille, Farmington Avenue, Bristol.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Celebrate spring, St. Patrick’s Day and Rich Theriault’s 70th birthday. Birthday celebration complete with cake will follow. Special guests Liz Wilson on bagpipe, singers Gary and Luisa Gladu, Ken Ferris accompanied by Jane Theriault on piano with vocal selections and a saxophone solo by Theriault. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Free. Donations accepted. (860) 965-7178.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

BRISTOL

NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WITH THE BRISTOL EASTERN HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT CHOIR AND MADRIGAL SINGERS. 3 p.m. Orchestra will perform “Symphony for Strings” by C.P.E. Bach, “Holberg Suite” by Edward Grieg, “Concerto for Flute, Oboe and Strings” by Connecticut composer Joseph Russo, Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” Christina Kershaw and Theresa Deagan will perform solos with the choir during “Gloria.” Bristol Eastern High School, King Street, Bristol. Tickets, go to NutmegSymphony.org or call (860) 940-0562.