Obituaries: Carolann Kulesa

Carolann Kulesa, 55, of Manchester, formerly of Terryville, entered into eternal rest, March 7, 2017, at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center in Bristol.

Born in Torrington on June 22, 1961, Carolann was a daughter of the late Kazimiesz (Casmir) Kulesa and Antoinette (DeMichiel) Kulesa.

She leaves behind a sister and her spouse, Annmarie and Joseph Lavoie of Bristol; a brother, Casmir John Kulesa of Terryville; a nephew, John Joseph Lavoie of Bristol; a step-niece, Melissa Lavoie of Bristol; an aunt, Ethel Dziedzic of Plantsville; and many dear cousins.

Carolann resided at Sunrise Northeast, Inc., a group home in Manchester, and attended the Day Program at New Seasons in Manchester. The family offers heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at both facilities for the compassionate care, love, and support Carolann received since 1992. The family extends special thanks to the ICU staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital, the caregivers at Sheriden Woods in Bristol, and the Bristol Hospital Hospice team for the level of patient care Carolann received this past month. Carolann will be sorely missed by those who knew her best.

There are no calling hours. Burial will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be sent to UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) of Greater Hartford, 80 Whitney St., Hartford, CT 06105. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com