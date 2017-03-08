Obituaries: Edward O’Regan

Edward “Ed” O’Regan, a lifelong resident of Bristol passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, Tuesday morning, March 7, 2017. He was the husband of Eleanor (Rindfleisch) O’Regan for 64 years.

Ed was born on October 12, 1927 in Bristol, the son of the late Jeremiah and Catherine (Smyth) O’Regan and brother of the late Patrick and Dermot O’Regan. His family emigrated from Ireland where he was the first of his family to be born in the United States. Ed attended Bristol Technical School and joined the Navy to serve during WWII and again during the Korean War. When his tours of duty were done, he returned home to Bristol, graduated from Porter School of Tool Design and worked for 40 years at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Southington. He was a devout Catholic who attended church weekly, first at St. Gregory Church in Bristol, then St. Matthew Church in Forestville.

Always the family man, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended as many school functions and school sporting events as he was able for both his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking the family bowling, tobogganing, swimming and took them on numerous camping trips and memorable trips to the lake and beaches around Connecticut. He liked to play tennis and racquetball and there was always a volleyball net set up for family picnics.

For many years he and Ellie traveled to Hartford to see the Huskies men’s and women’s teams play basketball. Ed and Ellie volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels, traveling around Bristol in their big white station wagon. Ed played golf for many years in a weekly league through Pratt and Whitney and with his brothers and friends. He loved traveling and he and Ellie toured extensively visiting many areas in the United States and Canada and took several trips abroad including family visits to Ireland and Germany.

He had a passion for woodworking and he loved spending time in his workshop turning out beautiful cabinets and other pieces. He was an accomplished handyman at home and assisted friends and family with their many projects.

The family wants to say a special thank you to Joseph and especially Karen for the wonderful care and companionship they provided to Ed. We also want to thank the nurses from Hospice.

Ed was a great husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Besides his wife, Ed leaves his five children, James E. O’Regan, Thomas J. O’Regan and his wife Gressel, Judith (O’Regan) Midkiff and her husband Jerry, Joan (O’Regan) Evans and her husband William and Carol O’Regan; his siblings, Maureen (O’Regan) Nadeau and James O’Regan; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to go directly to the church. Committal services and interment will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Thursday between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Ed’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.