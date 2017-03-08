Obituaries: Sophie Dukeley

Sophie (Parlovich) Dukeley, 86, of Spring Hill, FL, former Terryville resident, widow of Rev. Boris Dukeley passed away Saturday March 4, 2017.

Sophie was born July 8, 1930 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late George and Martha (Kopcha) Parlovich. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Florida and St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville, CT. Sophie loved music, singing and playing the piano.

She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Tuttle and her husband, George, Susan Dukeley both of CT, Nancy Corbin and her husband, Brian of MA; her two sisters-in-law, Sandra Klimkoski and her husband, James and JoAnn Dukeley; her six grandchildren, Nathan Tuttle and his wife Rebecca, Jordan Tuttle and his wife Jill, Liza Tuttle, Kristin Masucci and her husband Corey, Miles Davis, Trenton Davis and her great grandchildren, Nicholas, Lillian and Mia.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 11, 2017, 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Michael Ukrainian Church, Terryville at 10:00AM. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday morning from 8:00 to 9:30AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

