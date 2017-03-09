City officials close illegal auto repair shop

An auto repair shop on East Main Street is now closed after the Bristol Police Department and city building officials determined that the business was illegal.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to Living The Dream Auto late this morning after obtaining information that car parts were stolen at the business. During the search, officers did not find any stolen car parts, the release said. The officers, along with city of Bristol building officials, determined that Living The Dream, located at 61 East Main Street, was an illegal auto repair shop and shut it down, the release said.

No charges have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.