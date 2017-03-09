Grab a pint with your legislators March 14

State Reps. Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock (R-77) and Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) have invited Bristol residents to join them for a Pints & Politics event on Tuesday, March 14 at One Fifty Central, 150 Central St., Bristol.

The public is invited at 5 p.m. to meet with their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the state budget and the major issues that are shaping the 2017 legislative session.

All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any legislative or local concerns. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those unable to attend but would like to discuss any concerns may contact Reps. Betts and Pavalock at 800-842-1423 and Sen. Martin at 800-842-1421.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, please check www.RepBetts.com, www.RepPavalock.com, or www.Sen.Marti n.com for any cancellation.