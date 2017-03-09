Veterans council to salute students heading into military May 19; donations and sponsorships sought

The Greater Bristol Veterans Council is preparing for its annual Salute Dinner.

The event will be held Friday, May 19 at Nuchies Restaurant in Forestville starting at 5 p.m. Tickets will be $25 in advance. This dinner event honors the young men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or the military academies.

Al Terzi will be the MC. Terzi, an Airforce Intelligence veteran, has served as the host for several years.

This year, the guest speaker will be Michael Heimbach of ESPN. He is an Army veteran who used the Army as a foundation on which he built upon his 20 year career in the FBI, and currently is the vice present of Global Security and Facilities Operations at ESPN in Bristol and Southington.

He also is the father of a currently serving Marine Corps officer serving overseas.

Businesses or organizations are invited to contribute, either through donation of a token of appreciation, to the gift bags for the honorees, or a monetary contribution to help underwrite the costs of the event. If interested, reach out to Donna Dognin at the Veteran Strong Center (860)584-6258, or contact the Greater Bristol Veterans Council Chairman Russ Trudel at (860)280-1781.