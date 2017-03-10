Obituaries: Maxine R. Fippinger

Maxine R. (Roach) Fippinger, 90, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (March 8, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol with her family by her side. Maxine was born in Concord, New Hampshire on January 21, 1927 and was a daughter of the late John and Mabel (Robinson) Roach and step-daughter of the late Helen Wheeler. She was raised in Tilton, NH before coming to Bristol in 1950. Maxine worked hard to raise her family. She enjoyed spending time with them along with painting pictures, being known for her lighthouses. She was also known for her editorials in The Bristol Press. Maxine is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Dean and Susan Fippinger of Bristol, Dennis and Patti Fippinger of Burlington, Debra Morra of Bristol, and Darren and Ann Marie Fippinger of Bristol Dyan Fippinger and Larry Schnauffer of Torrington, Dorothy Fippinger and Lisa Deseno of Berlin, and Donna Fippinger of Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren: Morgan Urgo and husband, John of Bristol, Lauren Fippinger and Jamie Leka of Groton, Mercedes Fippinger of Portsmouth, NH, Maxx Fippinger and Kaylee West of Bristol, Gina and Emily Vasquez, Cora and Ashley Campbell, all of Florida; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Dru Valentine Fippinger. The family thanks the staff at The Pines at Bristol for their wonderful care of Maxine. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Sessions Woods, PO Box 1550, Burlington, CT 06013. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Maxine’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

