Obituaries; Robert McKnerney

Robert McKnerney, 75, of Bristol, passed away on March 9, 2017 at Bristol Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born on May 22, 1941, at Bristol Hospital, he was the son of the late George and Sophie (Todzia) McKnerney. He leaves behind a sister, Ann Mele, of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Robert attended Bristol schools and served in the United States Army. He acquired various skills through-out his lifetime and was actively employed until age seventy. In his youth, he was an outstanding swimmer and diver and holds records in this sport. One of his main interests was astronomy and he read and studied all available information regarding this subject. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward McKnerney, and two sisters, Claire Elliot and Patrice McKnerney. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13, 2017, 11 A.M., at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Funeral Home on Monday from 10 to 11 A.M. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

