Police blotter for March 10

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Jonathon W. Butler, 60 Hanover St., Apt. 1414, Meriden, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and violation of probation.
- Samuelle Solomon, 24, of 4 Hillcrest Dr., Lowell, Mass., was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegal manufacture, distribution of narcotics, possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance, and illegal tinted glass.
- Cory Hazelton, 32, of 36 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey stop sign and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Nicole Teardo, 21, of 253 West St., Apt. T, Southington, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Samuel Flores, 37, of 31 Landry St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Steven Driscoll, 45, of 87 Tunnel Rd., Terryville, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to keep right on a curve/hill and operation while under the influence.
- Michelle Callahan, 53, of 144 Belden Rd., Burlington, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal.
- Paul Collins, 24, of 48 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Diasia M. Taylor, 23, of 48 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nydia Maldonado, 37, of 74 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Angela M. Trudel, 27, of 48 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Andrew Aubin, 45, of no certain address, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with second degree criminal mischief.
- Rashon M. Castro, 37, of 197 Bassett St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with criminal violation of protective order non-threatening and disorderly conduct.
- Marek Nizielski, 20, of 333 Holmstead Ave., Hartford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Carmelo Santana, 32, of 30 Cottage St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with second degree harassment.
- Jose Almodovar, 36, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nora I. Rivera, 37, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Brianna M. Teodoro, 18, of 180 Pinnacle Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Hector Camacho, 25, of 56 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Tayna Garcia, 29, of 56 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Scott D. Biondi, 44, of 212 Indian Trail, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Georgina D. Polikowski, 28, of 156 Alden St., New Britain, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Amber L. Bright, 24, of 441 Winthrop St., Torrington, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.
- Elanda Crelan, 18, of no certain address, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with criminal violation of protective order threatening.
- Nancy Santana, 42, of 49 Lawlor St., Apt: 1S, New Britain, was arrested March 1 and charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear and violation of probation.
- Jeffrey Grimsley, 35, of 11 Southwick Ave., Waterbury, was arrested March 1 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.
- Debra A. Byrne, 58, of 29 Anderson Ave., Torrington, was arrested March 1 and charged with operation while under the influence and following too close.
- Ramfis Aquino, 35, of 191 Central Ave., Torrington, was arrested March 1 and charged with third degree strangulation, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Amanda R. Gavin, 29, of 26 Trowbridge St., Waterbury, was arrested March 2 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Dashawn J. Woodson, 30, of 247 Saybrooke St., Hartford, was arrested March 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Anthony C. Durham, 34, of 26 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 2 and charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics and possession of less than five ounces of marijuana.