Fire report for March 10

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Feb. 24

371 Emmett St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Margerie St. and Emmett St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

North Main St. and North St., power line down.

194 Terryville Ave., building fire.

Feb. 25

118 Gridley St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Matthews Street and Smith Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Emmett Street and Redstone Hill Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

94 Falls Brook Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

325 Westwood Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Mitchell Street and Pine Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

6 Woodbine St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Feb. 26

966 Jerome Ave., building fire.

ARC group home, 94 Boy St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Hefbern Street, and Farmington Avenue, power line down.

15 Edgewood St., extrication, rescue, other.

Maple Ave. and Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Feb. 27

181 North St., power line down.

Matthews Street and Hill Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

200 Westwood Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

Feb. 28

Moody Street and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Diplomat Apartments, 1389 Stafford Ave., hazardous condition, other.

1192 Burlington Ave., unauthorized burning.

5 Lochaven Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

March 1

27 Lewis St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Westfalia, Inc., 625 Middle St., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., central station, malicious false alarm.

6 Woodbine St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Center Street and West Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Riverside Avenue and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

March 2

Diane Lane and Hepworth Street, power line down.

15 Quaker Lane, power line down.

452 Hill St., power line down.

586 Hill St., hazardous condition, other.

750 Willis St., power line down.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.