City to replace street lights with LED fixtures

The City of Bristol will be replacing existing street lights with LED fixtures as an energy efficiency and maintenance savings initiative. The first step in the process is to perform an audit of existing street lights in the city. The audit will be performed by three teams of Tanko Lighting technicians. The audit will begin on Tuesday, March 14.

The audit technicians will walk or drive from street light to street light to obtain information. All vehicles will be identified with Tanko Lighting signs and work will be performed in the area of the street lights.

Once the audit is complete the information will be used to determine the LED fixture type required to provide appropriate lighting of the roadway. Installation of new LED fixtures is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

Contact the Engineering Division of Public Works at (860)584-6297 with any questions or concerns.