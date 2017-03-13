Curbside trash collection delayed due to impending storm

A sizable winter storm is expected on Tuesday, March 14. Based on the projected timing and impact, the city announced Public Works will delay all curbside collections (rubbish and recycle) by one day from Tuesday through Friday.

The Transfer Station will also be closed on Tuesday, March 14.

Tuesday collections will be done on Wednesday, March 15, Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday, March 16, Thursday collections will be done on Friday, March 17 and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, March 18. Please have barrels at the curb by 6 a.m. on the appropriate day.

Making this change will allow residents time to clear snow and avoid having collection barrels in the path of snow plows clearing the roads.