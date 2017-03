State Reps. Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock (R-77) and Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) have announced that, due to the impending snow storm, the Pints & Politics event scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14 at One Fifty Central (150 Central St., Bristol) has been cancelled.

Any resident who would like to speak with their legislator about any thoughts or concerns may contact Reps. Betts and Pavalock at 800-842-1423 and Sen. Martin at 800-842-1421.

###