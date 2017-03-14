BARC, PARC team up for golf tourney May 20

Bristol Adult Resources Center (BARC) and Plainville PARC, agencies that support individuals with developmental disabilities in recreation respite education and daily living needs, will be holding a 2nd Annual Golf Classic on Saturday, May 20 11 a.m. at the Southington Country Club. Golfer’s fee includes lunch before tee off, snacks at the 9th hole, buffet dinner, beer, wine, 18 holes with cart, and a door prize ticket.

All proceeds of this event will benefit programs at BARC & PARC. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, call (860)539-6338.