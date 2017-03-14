Community yoga event planned by United Way; March 17 registration deadline

The United Way of West Central Connecticut, serving the communities of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth and Terryville, is holding a Community Yoga Fundraiser at Bristol CT Yoga. The funds raised will support local United Way education, income and health initiatives. Class will include simple stretches, breathing practices, meditation and relaxation techniques. Class will be taught by Elizabeth Hill, who has over 12 years of experience teaching yoga to people of all ages and levels of experience. Yoga newbies are welcome.

The event will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Bristol CT Yoga, 948 Terryville Ave., Bristol. The cost is $20 per person. A special raffle package – $25/person – includes event admission as well as 10 raffle tickets for two baskets to be raffled off at the event. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, March 17.

Space is limited to 25 participants.

To reserve your spot, please contact Kimberly Carmelich at the United Way of West Central Connecticut at (860) 582-9559 X407 or kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org.