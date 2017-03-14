Obituaries: David J. Ahl

David J. Ahl, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday (March 9, 2017) at his home. David was born in Bristol on November 16, 1941 to the late Carl and Florence Ahl. After graduating from Bristol High School, David served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning home, David spent his career working for New Departure and later Specialty Products. When David wasn’t working he was an avid sports enthusiast. Whether he was playing baseball for the American Legion Baseball Team, or playing tennis, he always excelled. At one point David was the batting champion and also won several Bristol Tennis Tournaments. Even when he was not playing sports he enjoyed watching both the Giants and the Red Sox. David was a lover of animals, always feeding the birds or any other critters that came his way! Although he was soft spoken and quiet, David was always the first one there for everyone. He was a man of few words but kind-hearted actions. David was a lifelong member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. David is survived by his sister-in-law: Freda Ahl, of Bristol; nieces and nephews: Deborah Ahl, Karen and Patrick Collins, Nancy and Donald Palzere, Laurie and Kevin Lacolla, David and Maria Randall, all of Bristol, and Douglas and Rebecca Ahl of Fitchburg, WI. In addition to his parents, David was pre-deceased by his brother: Carl Ahl; and sister: Janet Randall. There will be no calling hours and the funeral services for David will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 or the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame, 99 Summer St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is assisting David’s family. Please visit David’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

