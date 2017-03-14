Obituaries: Joan B. Wilson

Joan B. (Fenton) Wilson, 79, wife of Gerald Wilson, passed away March 9, 2017. Born September 28, 1937 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Francis and Mildred Fenton. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol. Joan was very dedicated to her job as wife and mother – and, she did that job very well. She was also a caring foster Mother. Joan and Jerry enjoyed many summers at Misquamicut Beach, RI. Besides her loving husband of 60 years, she leaves a son Joel Wilson, two daughters and their spouses, June and Clifford Schilling and Joy Wilson and Jason Williams, all of Bristol; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Louise and Fred Schaffrick, Sylvia Fillian-Suydam, and Judi Fenton; three grandchildren, Sarah Michaud, Matthew Schilling and Hope Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Riley and R.J. Michaud and Zachary Schilling and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mavis Gadzinski. A Memorial Service, followed by a reception celebrating Joan’s life, will be held March 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer Street, Bristol. The family is very grateful to those who loved and cared for Joan during her final years. DuPont Funeral Home is assisting the family.

